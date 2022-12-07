MARSHALL, Mich. (WLNS) — Detectives with the Michigan State Police recovered $300,000 in stolen vehicles from three properties in southwest Michigan.

The vehicles were found on one property in Cass County and two properties in St. Joseph County.

During a search on Dec. 6, police recovered five stolen trucks and three stolen ATVs.

MSP said no arrests were made on the scene but charges will be sought on multiple suspects.

Authorities are asking for information on the stolen vehicle theft ring. If you know anything about this, you’re asked to call the MSP Marshall post at 269-558-0500 or silentobserver.org 269-964-3888.

MSP was assisted by Sturgis Police, Marshall post troopers, Southwest Michigan Enforcement Team (SWET), Southwest Commercial Auto Recovery (SCAR), Fifth District Fugitive Team, Special Investigation Section, and Emergency Support Team.