HILLSDALE, Mich (WLNS) – The Hillsdale Police Department is looking for information on the suspect or suspects who damaged the basketball court backboards at Sandy Beach.
Objects were thrown though the glass backboards resulting in both backboards being damaged. According to police the incident happened late last night.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hillsdale City Police Department at (517) 437 – 6481.
POLICE: Vandalism at Hillsdale park
