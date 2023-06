6 News was able to snap this picture of the scene near Lenore Avenue near Boston inn Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Lansing Police are in a neighborhood outside a home waiting to execute a search warrant connected to an alleged armed robbery.

According to the Lansing Police Department, a call came in around 8:10 a.m. regarding an armed robbery that happened at the 1300 block of West Mount Hope Road.

K9 tracking led officers to a home at the 1600 block of Lenore Avenue.

