HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The state police are investigating a home invasion in Hillsdale County.
The Michigan State Police have surveillance footage of a possible home invasion incident in Scipio Township.
The images were taken from inside the home on the evening of October 6th.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Trooper Toner or Sgt. Baker at the MSP Jackson Post, (517) 780 – 4580.
Police want your help on home invasion investigation
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The state police are investigating a home invasion in Hillsdale County.