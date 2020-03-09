POLL: Biden support almost doubles Sanders in Michigan

Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden gesture during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former Vice President Joe Biden has the support of more than half of those who plan to vote in Tuesday’s Michigan Democratic primary.

That’s according to a new poll commissioned by WLNS-TV and our survey partners.

The poll shows Biden with 51% of the support of likely voters. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has 27%. Thirteen percent were undecided or refused to say. Nine percent back someone else.

The poll, conducted by EPIC MRA, surveyed 400 people between March 4th and March 6th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9%.

The poll is also a turnaround for Sanders, who actually won the Michigan primary. He beat Hillary Clinton by a margin of 49.8% to 48.3%. Clinton went on to win the nomination.

The poll shows Biden is also viewed more favorably than Sanders. Almost four out of five say they have a favorable view of the former Vice President (79%). That’s 10% more who hold the same view of Sanders (69%).

When given a choice, a majority of those polled also say that choosing a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump (57%) is greater than those who share their views on the issues (34%).

Both Biden and Sanders are in Michigan the day before the primary. Stay tuned to 6 News for complete coverage of their visits, the Michigan primary, and Campaign 2020.