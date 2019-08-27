POLL: Legalizing recreational marijuana in Michigan only bumped up use by 5%

FILE – This June 5, 2017, file photo shows a marijuana leaf in the vegetative room at a cannabis cultivator in Fairbanks, Alaska. Some states that have legalized marijuana are considering providing so-called sanctuary status for licensed marijuana businesses, hoping to protect them from a shift in federal enforcement policy. Alaska, California and Massachusetts lawmakers […]

Marijuana use has only seen a slight increase in Michigan since voters approved a measure legalizing recreational use.

A measure to regular marijuana like alcohol passed in a November 2018 referendum by a margin of 56 to 44 percent. It became law the following month.

But only 1 in 20 Michiganders have taken advantage of the new law to start using it.

Only 5% of residents polled say they started using pot since December (though 12% said they were using it already and another 6% said they were using it for medical reasons).

The poll does show signs that more people will eventually take advantage of the new law. Three percent of people say they will start using marijuana – they just haven’t yet. Another 8% say they’ll consider it.

The poll of 600 residents was done by the firm EPIC-MRA for WLNS-TV.

While it is legal for Michiganders to use recreational marijuana, it is not yet available for sale in stores and shops. State officials are still putting together licensing rules and regulations and cities and towns are still deciding whether to allow the sale within their municipalities.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

Stay with 6 News as we continue to cover the health, safety, and economic ramifications of marijuana use in Michigan.