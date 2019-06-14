POLL: Pres. Trump support eroding in Michigan

6 News has exclusive results from an EPIC-MRA poll showing how Michiganders feel about President Trump and the current path of America.

Out of 600 people surveyed more than half say they don’t feel good about President Trump or the path the country is on. On the other hand, 36 percent say he’s taking the country in the right direction.

When it comes to the president’s re-election, 45 percent of those surveyed say if they had to vote right now, they’d replace him. Also, more than half say they would choose a Democrat, and former vice-president Joe Biden, instead of President Trump.

Michigan is set to be a key battleground state in the November 2020 election.

In 2016 Mr. Trump won Michigan by 10,000 votes, becoming the first Republican Presidential candidate to take the state since 1988.

It is expected that Michigan will be a key state to watch when it comes to his re-election campaign next year

The poll also showed results for where michiganders stood on road funding.

According to EPIC-MRA, 44 percent of Michigan residents would be willing to pay a 7.5 percent sales tax instead of our current 6 percent sales tax to raise the $2 billion annually needed to fix the roads.

51 percent of Michiganders were against the change.

Roads have been a top priority for residents and state leaders but a clear path to paying for repairs has yet to be seen.

On the issue of abortion the divide was even greater.

58 percent of Michiganders believe that women should have the right to choose, while 37 percent were against abortions, with the exception of saving the life of the mother.

EPIC-MRA exclusive poll numbers also show how Michiganders feel about Governor Gretchen Whitmer and where the state stands right now.

Many of those surveyed say they think she’s on the right track.

Out of about 600 people living in Michigan nearly half say they feel good about Governor Gretchen Whitmer and 46 percent say they believe Michigan is headed in the right direction.

When it comes to the job she’s doing as governor 45 percent of people surveyed have positive things to say about her, compared to 38 percent.