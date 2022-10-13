LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All three proposals on the Michigan midterm ballots are seeing strong support, according to an EPIC MRA poll.

Prop 1 aims to replace the current system for state representatives and senators with a 12-year combined total limit. The current term limits are six years for House members and eight years for Senate members.

It would also amend the state constitution to require members of the legislature, as well as the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general to file annual financial disclosure reports beginning in 2023.

The reports must include assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements, positions held in some organizations and more.

Prop 1 is seeing extremely strong support with 68% of likely voters saying yes, 24% saying no and 8% undecided/refused.

Prop 2 is seeing a similar lead. It aims to make voting easier by enshrining the right to vote without harassment, require military ballots to be counted if postmarked before election day, allow voters to verify with either a photo ID or a signed statement, provide single applications for absentee ballots, require state-funded absentee drop of boxes, allow only election officials to conduct post-election audits, require 9 days of early in-person voting, allow donations to fund elections (which must be disclosed) and require canvass boards to certify election results based on only official records.

Around 67% of likely voter say they will vote yes on Prop 2, with 23% saying no and 10% undecided/refused.

Proposal 3 would establish abortion and reproductive freedom as constitutional rights in Michigan. If passed it would also allow a person to make and carry out all decisions regarding their pregnancy, allow the state to prohibit abortion after fetal viability except to protect the patient’s life, physical health or mental health, forbid discrimination in the enforcement of this right, prohibit prosecution of an individual or person helping a pregnant individual exercise this right and invalidate all state laws that conflict with the amendment.

While support for Prop 2 is slightly less strong than Props 1 or 2, “yes” votes still hold a large lead, with 60% of likely voters saying yes, 33% saying no and 7% undecided/refused.

Abortion is one of the top issues among Michigan voters.

29% of Michiganders say inflation is their main priority, while 17% say abortion is their focus, and 12% say education.

Around 600 likely voters were surveyed in this poll between Oct. 6-12.