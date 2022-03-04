LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re wanting a temporary furry friend, look no further than the Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS).

According to a Facebook post from the CAHS, construction on their nursery is much louder than expected.

Due to the noise, they’re looking for foster parents for adoptable dogs.

The fostering would go on until March 11, when the loudest part of the construction is expected to be completed.

Want to foster? Click here to fill out a foster application.

The CAHS is closed Friday due to their renovations, but they will be back open on Saturday, March 5.