Pop-up drive-ins to come to 2 Celebration Cinema theaters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Celebration Cinema says it will be showing movies in the parking lots at two of its theaters.

Movies will be shown beginning Friday at the Grand Rapids North theater and Saturday in the lot at Celebration Cinema in Lansing. The opening week’s movie will be “Black Panther,” but multiple films are set to follow, the theater said.

The Pop-Up Drive-In movies will cost $30 a car. Celebration Cinema says large shipping containers will be stacked on top of each other to form giant screens.

A courtesy image of Celebration Cinema installing its Pop-Up Drive-In.

“Drive In movies have been enormously popular this summer, with near sell-outs every weekend,” said Emily Loeks, spokesperson for Celebration Cinema in a news release. “Our community is hungry for opportunities to gather in a safe way. Outdoor movies are a memorable experience.”

All customers will be encouraged to pay their tickets in advance online.

Guests can set up outside their cars or watch inside their vehicles. Food and restrooms will be available inside the theater building, but masks must be worn inside. Cash will not be accepted, according to a news release.

Celebration Cinema also operates the Muskegon-based Getty Drive In.

