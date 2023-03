EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Chicken wing lovers have a new place to satisfy their hunger, Wingstop.

The global restaurant chain with nearly 2,000 restaurants held its grand opening today at the new location at 5857 West Saginaw Highway in Lansing.

The aviation-themed restaurant specializes in chicken wings in multiple flavors.

From mild to super hot the restaurant chain was founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas and began offering franchises in 1997.