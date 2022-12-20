INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A pesky porch pirate has been arrested after multiple thefts in Ingham and Clinton counties.

On Sunday, Bath Township police shared a post from the Meridian Township Police Department’s page that showed a video of the porch pirate in action.

Then on Monday, Bath Township police said an officer on patrol recognized the car from all the door camera videos that had been circulating.

They made a traffic stop and some of the items were identified in the car.

At that point, a search warrant was obtained for the suspects car and home. When the home was searched, almost all of the items that had been reported stolen were recovered, including items from other areas.

“We have notified the other jurisdictions and are working with them to get everyone’s property back to them in time for Christmas,” Bath Township Police said.