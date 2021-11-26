‘Porch pirates’ strike in East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In a matter of seconds, Shelley Boyd says a thief took off with her package that was left on her front porch.

“I think it’s just really a terrible thing to do to families this time of year,” Boyd said.

Boyd is in Florida visiting her parents for the first time since the pandemic. She says she didn’t imagine this happening to her.

“I hopped on Facebook on a car ride with my dad and saw that one of my neighbors posted that they had a package stolen. And I was like oh my gosh I need to check because I know that I have someone watching my house and picking things up. I need to make sure that happened. and I went to my ring doorbell and saw that it was picked up, but not by the right person.” Shelley Boyd, East Lansing Resident

Boyd says she’s taken all the right precautions to avoid this type of thing from happening. She has security, Ring doorbell and security camera’s.

“They seemed startled when the security camera let them know they were being recorded, but continued to take our package and run off into the night with it,” Boyd said.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says one way to avoid this from happening to you is by shipping your packages to an Amazon locker, FedEx office or your work.

Another tip is to make it look like your home by leaving your lights on or have music playing.

As for Boyd, she says she hopes sharing her experience will help others know that it can happen to anyone.

“It’s just important to stay on top of things, keep your eyes open and watch for your neighbors watch for your friends,” Boyd said. “And I would say if you know these kids, let somebody know because they’re probably not going to stop.”