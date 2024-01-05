LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At least 11 different fire departments responded to a fire in Portland, Mich. Friday morning.

According to the Ionia County emergency dispatch, the fire is at the Edgemont Apartments at 240 Charlotte Highway next to the Portland City Cemetery.

Multiple fire departments respond to apartment fire in Portland. Jan. 5, 2023. (WLNS)

Portland Area Fire Authority Chief Tim Krizof tells 6 News the fire was called in at 6:35 Friday morning. All 22 residents of the apartments were able to get out safely. No one has been injured in this fire and all residents who were displaced have found other accommodations, according to Krizof.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as new information is confirmed.