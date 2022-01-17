Portland under hazardous roads advisory

PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) – The Portland Area Fire Authority released a winter weather traffic advisory on Monday, warning drivers of slippery roads.

Light freezing rain mixed with snow may cause a glaze of ice to cover the roads, creating dangerous conditions for drivers.

The areas affected are in Kent, Ionia, Eaton and Jackson counties until 10:00 p.m. tonight.

The Fire Authority is urging residents to plan on slippery road conditions, especially during evening commutes.

The Authority advised all drivers to slow down and use caution when driving.