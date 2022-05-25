EAST LANSING, Mich. – Day two of the 60th Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic treated fans at McLane Stadium to stellar high school baseball.

In the first game, St. Johns trailed Lansing Catholic, 5-2 entering the bottom of the 6th, and rallied to score five runs in the half-inning to defeat the Cougars 7-5.

In the second game, Grand Ledge, who has won the last three Diamond Classics, was taking on a Portland team that swept the Comets in a doubleheader on May 16.

Runs were scored at a premium between the Comets and Raiders. With the game tied at eight in the bottom of the 7th and the bases loaded, Trent Trierweiler delivered a walk-off single to advance the Raiders to the semifinals and knock off Grand Ledge, who has won 10 of the last 12 Diamond Classics.

Portland will take on the winner of Eaton Rapids/DeWitt in the semifinals on Tuesday, June 1, the same day St. Johns will face the winner of Okemos/Mason. Both semifinal games will be played at Kircher Municipal Park.