CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Marijuana businesses are one step closer to becoming a possibility in Charlotte.

City Council members recently decided on the area’s new cannabis district maps.

The maps were proposed for licensing cannabis within Charlotte. Council members made adjustments to the first map.

Members motioned a change the boundary to move it south to Parkland Drive and cover the Owens-Illinois (O-I) building.

The amendment was approved, as well as the other district maps, with only one member voting “no” on both.