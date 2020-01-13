WATCH: Potter Park Zoo black rhino cafe hits another major milestone

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Jaali the black rhino calf at Potter Park Zoo just hit a major milestone early last week.

On Tuesday, zoo staff saw Jaali nibbling on hay for the first time.

Black rhinos start trying solid food anywhere from one week to one month old, but could continue nursing from mom for anywhere up to 3 years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar