WATCH: Potter Park Zoo black rhino cafe hits another major milestone

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Officials are urging drivers to expect delays and look for alternate routes because of road work that was scheduled to start today.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light will close one lane of traffic on South Cedar Street between East Michigan Avenue and East Kalamazoo Street to repair a broken water valve.

Residents and businesses that are near the work areas will still be accessible, according to a press release from the Lansing Public Service Department - Operations and Maintenance Division.

All lanes of traffic are expected to be open as well as all work completed by Saturday, January 18th.