LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s a new baby bongo at Potter Park Zoo.

A female eastern bongo was born on March 5. She is the fifth eastern bongo to be born at Potter Park.

Eastern bongos are rare and endangered members of the antelope family. They are found in central Kenya. Only around 100 are believed to exist in the wild. There are 300 alive in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“Bongo are critically endangered, so each birth is special. The calf appears healthy and the mother has raised calves successfully in the past,” said Ronan Eustace, Potter Park Zoo’s Director of Animal Health, in a press release.

Bongo baby Photo/Potter Park Zoo

Just a few days before the baby’s birth, Potter Park lost one of its bongos, Bella.

Bella helped raise two bongo calves at Potter Park. She was 14 when she died, well past the median age of her species.