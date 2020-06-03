Potter Park Zoo responds to child’s letter to rattlesnake

WAVERLY, Mich. (WLNS) - Multiple fire engines and vehicles from the Delta Township Fire Department as well as vehicles from the Eaton County Sheriff's Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Waverly.

The call went out just after 9:30 p.m. tonight.

First responders are still on the scene, however, an official told 6 News that nobody was hurt.

The fire was contained to one building at the apartment complex on the 5400 block of Michigan Avenue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.