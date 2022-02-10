LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing’s trademark zoo had to say goodbye to Tala, the 13-year-old gray wolf.
Tala’s battle with cancer ended yesterday, but it had previously been treated by veterinary staff in 2020.
According to a Facebook post from Potter Park Zoo, Tala came to Lansing in 2012, and would often lead a pack of younger males named Kamots and Tikanni.
She was known for her white coat of fur- which set her apart from her two pack-mates.
Though Tala passed away, she did beat the average life expectancy for gray wolves, which is typically 11 years.
A Facebook post from the Potter Park Zoo, Tala “will be missed dearly by staff and visitors alike.”