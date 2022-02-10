LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing’s trademark zoo had to say goodbye to Tala, the 13-year-old gray wolf.

Tala’s battle with cancer ended yesterday, but it had previously been treated by veterinary staff in 2020.

According to a Facebook post from Potter Park Zoo, Tala came to Lansing in 2012, and would often lead a pack of younger males named Kamots and Tikanni.

Courtesy: Potter Park Zoo Facebook Page

She was known for her white coat of fur- which set her apart from her two pack-mates.

Though Tala passed away, she did beat the average life expectancy for gray wolves, which is typically 11 years.

A Facebook post from the Potter Park Zoo, Tala “will be missed dearly by staff and visitors alike.”