Potter Park Zoo’s Alaskan Moose Battling Cancer

Potter Park Zoo animal care and veterinary staff exam Meeko the Alaskan moose during a routine physical exam and hoof. During this exam staff discovered that Meeko had a mass on the back of his right front leg.

During a routine physical exam, animal care and veterinary staff found a mass on the back of his right front leg.



A follow up procedure found the mass to be a soft tissue sarcoma.



Soft tissue sarcoma is a rare cancer that can occur in connective tissue, blood and bones.

Meeko is a very popular animal at Potter Park Zoo. He came to the zoo in 2014 after being orphaned in Alaska. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game rescues about a dozen moose a year when their mothers pass away. The calves are housed at the Alaska Zoo and bottle fed until they can be placed.

Potter Park Zoo staff are dedicated to providing the highest level of veterinary care for Meeko during this time and are hopeful he can battle this aggressive cancer.



“We’re waiting on results of testing to further classify the cancer,” said Dr. Eustace. “A repeat procedure is planned in the upcoming weeks to perform additional treatments on Meeko.”



Only six accredited zoos in the United States exhibit Alaskan moose, according to the Potter Park Zoo Director.



Visitors won’t see Meeko in the moose exhibit for a few weeks while he recovers from surgical procedures.