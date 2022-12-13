POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — Potterville High School football head coach Dave Matthews has resigned from his role with the Vikings.

Matthews took over in 2017 and at the time, he was the school’s fourth coach in four years.

Potterville finished with a record of 1-8 in 2022 and the team has 10 seniors graduating, with only one upperclassman coming back.

With the concerning lack of experience returning, the school will play an all JV schedule for the 2023 season.

The 2020 season was the best season for Matthews with Potterville. They snapped a 20-game losing streak that dated back to 2017 and won their first CMAC game in five seasons when they beat Fulton 14-12. In addition, they won three straight games for the first time in 12 seasons.

Dave Matthews will remain at the school even though he is not coaching.

6 Sports will be speaking with Matthews Tuesday and there will be more coverage during 6 News at 6.