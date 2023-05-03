POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Potterville Police Department is looking for two men who they say stole thousands of dollars worth of electronic cigarettes, also known as vapes.

According to officials, the theft occurred on April 26, when two people came into a Shell gas station at 6:38 p.m.

Witnesses told police that the two stole two display cases of Breeze nicotine vapes valued at $2,000.

After stealing the vapes, the duo was seen leaving in a white Ford Taurus with an orange ratchet strap on the hood.

The first suspect was described as being 6 feet tall and wearing a black sweatshirt and red pants.

The second suspect was around 5-foot-3 in a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact Chief Richard Barry at rbarry@pottervillemi.org.