UPDATE: Power restored after outages hit south Lansing

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) – Power has been restored to all but a handful of customers after two outages hit south Lansing.

ORIGINAL STORY – Lansing Board of Water and Light repair crews are working to fix a power outage that has left about 1,400 customers in south Lansing in the dark this morning.

There are two areas that are affected. One area is along W. Mt. Hope, South Cedar and S. Pennsylvania Avenue. Just over 1,000 customers are impacted by that outage.

The second area hit is south of W. Holmes between S. Cedar Street and S. Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to the BWL outage map it is expected that repairs will be completed by 2:45 p.m. today. No official cause for the outage has been released.

If you should be driving and come to an intersection where traffic lights are not functioning, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.