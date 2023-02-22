LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s about to get icy.

By now you’ve probably heard that there’s a winter storm coming; and if you haven’t this is your PSA.

We have some safety tips to prepare for possible power outages, as Consumers Energy says the predicted freezing rain and strong winds can raise the risk of downed wires.

Consumers Energy says to prepare for a day like today, it’s encouraged to charge all electric devices in advance and to have portable chargers on hand.

Also, to prepare with flashlights, extra batters, blankets, and canned food. They say for severe weather to unplug TVs, computers and printers, and to turn power strips off.

Now, with possible power outages and slick road conditions, they also urge drivers to be alert to crews working along roadsides.

They say to slow down or stop while safely going past.