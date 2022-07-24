LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Many woke up to no power today after a storm hit Lansing around 11 p.m. Saturday. Crews are prepared for another round of clean-up as more severe weather makes its way to the region.

Experts say that the north side of Lansing is where most of the damage occurred last night, leaving behind downed power lines and fallen tree branches near and on top of homes.

“When the storm rolled through about 4 a.m., we had 4,000 reports of outages most of it through our smart meter program and we started restoring immediately and at 7 a.m., we were down to 3,600, and about an hour ago we had only 115 people that need service restored,” said Lansing Board of Water and Light Manager Dick Peffley.

Need to report an outage with BWL? Click here.

Meanwhile, Consumers Energy has restored power to more than 30,000 homes and businesses so far.

According to the company, winds topping 60 miles per hour came across Michigan.

The company expects to restore power to all 81,000 customers by 6 p.m. Monday.

“Consumers Energy prepared for this nasty weather, and our crews will be responding all day today,” said Roger Curtis, Consumers Energy’s officer in charge of Sunday’s power restoration work. “We appreciate the patience of our friends and neighbors, and we are committed to working around the clock to get the lights back on for everyone who counts on us as quickly as we can.”

Curtis urged people to report downed power lines by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. He also wants people and their pets to stay at least 25 feet away from the lines.

Need to report an outage with Consumers Energy? Click here.