LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — The lights are now back on in several stores at the Frandor Shopping Center in Lansing.

Earlier on Sunday, a few of the stores including Party City, T.J. Maxx and Taco Bell all lost power.

A worker with the shopping center said a few of its fuses were down.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light did head over to Frandor to help out and provide customer service.

After a few hours, the power came back on around 4:00 p.m.