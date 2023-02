JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson College now has electricity again.

The school lost power last week after an ice storm swept through Michigan.

The school was initially supposed to regain power on Thursday, February 23.

However, the lights didn’t come on until the following Monday.

Power has been restored to the central campus as well as the Lenawee and Hillsdale campuses. Housing units will remain closed, though, as one unit remains in the dark.

Students can return to classrooms on Tuesday.