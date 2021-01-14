Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Jackson

Jackson could be home to one of Michigan’s newest millionaires.

That’s after someone bought a winning lottery ticket at a Kroger grocery store there.

The Powerball ticket matched the first 5 numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. It did not match the Powerball.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 4, 19, 23, 25, and 49. The Powerball was 14.

The ticket was one of three in Michigan that matched the first five numbers. The other two were sold at the Food Max supermarket in Inkster and the Joe Hall Quick Stop in Ypsilanti.

Four other people across the state won $50,000.

There were also $1 million tickets sold in California, Colorado, Georgia, New York, and Texas.

And one lucky person who bought their ticket in Virginia added the “Power Play” – turning their $1 million ticket into $2 million.

No one won the whole jackpot, so it will rise to $640 million for the next drawing on Saturday.