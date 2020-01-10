Preparations for a winter ice storm

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — With the storm we’re expecting this weekend we spoke with the Lansing Fire Department about what you need to know ahead of this wintry mix.

In Lansing the Assistant Fire Chief Mike Tobin said they are bringing in additional crews to help. they’re anticipating more calls for service during the peak of the storm.

They are encouraging people to stay off the roads on Saturday and to be prepared if you do lose power.

Make sure you have emergency water if you run on a well, and battery powered lighting and charge your cell phone.

Check to see if your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

“During the ice storm of 2013 we had a few incidents that people were using improper and alternate heating methods for their homes like gas stoves and ovens which is not safe,” said Tobin. “We had an increase number of carbon monoxide responses so, we want to make sure our detectors are working.”