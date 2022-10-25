DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Former President Barrack Obama will join Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at a rally in Detroit.

The group will meet up with other down ballot Democrats for the ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’ on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m.

The event will be held at Renaissance High School in Detroit.

According to a release, the event will focus on the upcoming races, access to abortion, voting rights and public education.

In recent weeks, the race for governor in Michigan has tightened up. An EPIC-MRA poll earlier in October showed that Whitmer’s lead had decreased from 16 percentage points to 11 percentage points.

The two held their first debate on Oct. 13 in Grand Rapids, and are scheduled to have another debate Tuesday, Oct. 25.