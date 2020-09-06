President Trump to visit Michigan on Thursday

President Donald Trump takes questions as he speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — President Donald Trump plans to make a campaign stop in Michigan on Thursday.

Trump is expected to speak at the AvFlight Saginaw in Freeland. The doors will open for general admission at 4 p.m. and President Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

This comes after Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in Traverse City last month.

Michigan is considered a battleground state in the November election and back in 2016, President Trump won the state with just under 11 thousand votes.