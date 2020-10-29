Presidential campaigns run through Michigan just days from the election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is no doubt a battleground state in this year’s election and both Biden and Trump held campaign rallies in Lansing on Thursday, but it wasn’t the president or the Democratic presidential nominee who met Michiganders in person.

We’re less than a week from election day and on Thursday Michiganders got a visit from Jill Biden, democratic nominee Joe Biden’s wife.

She said despite what President Trump says, “We aren’t divided. We are just trying to survive the chaos of Donald Trump’s America.”

Jill Biden goes on to say that Americans just want the same things.

“To work hard and make a good life for their family, but they can’t do that right now,” said Jill Biden. “They can’t do that because they’re losing their jobs and their loved ones.”

President Trump’s son Eric Trump also made a stop in Lansing and said, “He wants the greatest economy and he wants the lowest unemployment, He wants 401 k’s to go through the roof, he wants pension plans to go through the roof.”

Eric Trump said his father has done great things for this country, “And unlike what your governor wants to do in this state, we’re gonna open up our economy and we’re gonna get back to work and we’re gonna get back to football.”

President Trump is making three more stops in Michigan until election day and Joe Biden and President Barrak Obama will be in the mitten on Saturday.