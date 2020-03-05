Presidential candidates heading to Michigan before primary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan primary is Tuesday, Mar. 10 and Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are looking to gain support and votes here in Michigan.

Sanders plans to make two stops in Michigan with the first being in Detroit on Friday. He is also set to be in Grand Rapids on Sunday.

The Detroit News reports Biden is expected to visit Michigan on Monday with a public event planned in the Detroit area and a fundraiser in Grosse Point Farms.

With the list of democratic presidential candidates becoming shorter, the buzz around the state playing a key role in the 2020 election continues to grow. 6 news recently spoke with Rick Klein the political director for ABC News to get his take on the stakes here in Michigan.

“Because of its symbolic importance, it’s a battle ground state that Hilary Clinton famously never visited and then ultimately we saw the loss there, the shocking loss amoung democrats,” Klein said. “Democrats need to win Michigan back, they know that. They recognize that, they need to pour resources into it and I think it’s going to be a key test for Vice President Biden and also Bernie Sanders”

To watch that entire interview with Rick Klein and to learn more about the upcoming Michigan primary be sure to tune into our 6 News Capital Rundown this Saturday and Sunday morning on both WLNS and ABC 53.

You can find more information on the local election headquarters section of wlns.com and our 6 News app.