OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Okemos High School is hosting a walk-out protest Thursday to honor those who were killed and injured in the Michigan State shooting.

According to Okemos High School principal Daniel Kemsley, one of those students who was injured in the shooting graduated from Okemos.

Kemsley did not share the student’s name out of respect of the student and their family’s privacy.

Michigan State University Police also said Wednesday they will not be releasing the names of the five victims who are still in the hospital.

All five are still in critical condition.

The walk-out is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m.