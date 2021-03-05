Prosecutor to charge Michigan trooper for use of force with police dog

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— A Michigan State Police trooper will face assault charges because of the way the trooper used a state police dog.

A statement from the Ingham County prosecutor says that at an event on November 13th, the trooper used “excessive force” while using the canine. The incident happened in Lansing.

That use of force prompted the prosecutor to charge the trooper with felonious assault.

Officials say they’ll release more information about the incident once the trooper is formally charged.

