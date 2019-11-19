Prosecutors: false threats lead to real consequences

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As schools across Michigan deal with threats that force them to close, prosecutors have a warning for people who make them.

Within the last week, false threats of violence have plagued schools across Michigan. Stockbridge was forced to evacuate its junior and senior high school last Monday after a bomb threat was found written on a bathroom wall. A suspect was taken into custody for allegedly making the threat.

Over in Kalamazoo County, WWMT reports a 17-year-old girl was charged Monday with threatening to shoot up Portage Northern High School last week, which shut down the school for a day.

And in Saginaw Township, WNEM reports there was extra security on hand after a threat was found on a bathroom wall. A student is in custody in that case as well. Saginaw Township Community Schools Superintendent Bruce Martin says while the threat was fake, its impact was real.

“It certainly caused a great deal of stress on an awful lot of people, on kids, on parents, on staff,” he said. “So that will be taken into account also as the committee determines what’s the appropriate consequence for something like this.”

Ingham County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Mike Cheltenham says the charges someone could face depends on their age and the type of threat. But if they’re adults, they can face anything from false threats of violence to false threats of terrorism which is a 20 year felony.

“Even though your threat is not going to be real, it’s not going to be acted upon, the public has a right to be free of that type of disruption,” he said. “And the fact that you’re making what, in your mind, is a joke, is not a joke when it comes to the law.”

Online:

Ok2Say

Crime Stoppers “Fast $50” program