LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday, Protect MI Pet will hold its first rally at the Michigan Capitol with the goal of stopping animal abuse and neglect.

The organization is gathering at 1 p.m. for National Pet Day with the plan to ask legislators to support their 2024 ballot initiative.

The initiative would give Michiganders the chance to vote on the creation of a public registry of convicted animal abusers.

If approved, the name of every convicted animal abuser in Michigan would be accessible to everyone, including animal shelters, rescues, law enforcement, breeders and the ‘concerned public.’

This would also change property laws to stop animals from being incarcerated while their abusers await trial.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson started this initiative after witnessing cases of animal torture.

Officials said participants at the rally can discuss first-hand how the system is failing animals, and hoping that legislators will listen.