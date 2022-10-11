LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Protect Our Care Bus Tour is stopping in the Capitol City on Tuesday.

The tour is a way to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures that supporters say drives down healthcare costs for millions of families and seniors.

The bus will travel 12,000 miles across the country, with more than 40 events in 21 states to spread the message that help is on the way.

The bus will stop at 2:30 p.m. in Lansing Tuesday at the corner of Allegan and Walnut streets.

Elissa Slotkin and other healthcare advocates will speak on how they believe the Inflation Reduction Act will help reduce costs for Michiganders.

Officials with the tour say the Inflation Reduction Act will lower premiums for 13 million Americans, drive down prescription drug prices, cap seniors’ out-of-pocket drug costs at $2,000 per year and limit insulin copays.

This will be the fourth tour Laura Packard has joined. She says going through cancer five years ago completely transformed her perspective on the importance of affordable health care.

“Thankfully I had good insurance through the Affordable Care Act, so I was able to pay for the six months of chemotherapy, and the months of radiation treatments it took for me to be in remission today,” Packard said.

Packard says she now wants to help people get the affordable health care she believes they deserve.

Packard is joined by several others traveling the ‘Care Force One’ around the country for this reform.

The bus tour will be wrapped up on Nov. 4, 2022.

You can find more information by clicking here.