Protest planned after complaint of excessive force by East Lansing police

**WARNING** – We do want to warn you the pictures you are about to see in this video can be upsetting to some.

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — A protest is expected to be held Sunday, Feb 23 after a man says he was assaulted by East Lansing police in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

A group is planning on taking the streets to make sure they are being heard by the East Lansing Police Department.

According to the Facebook group event Justice For Uwimana Gasito – Tito, they want the police to be transparent and they want an unbiased investigator to work on this case.

The East Lansing Police Department launched the investigation of potential excessive force after an early morning incident on Sunday February 9th. The victim, Uwimana Gasito, took photos of his facial wounds the morning after the incident and posted them on Friday.

The Facebook group also says the violence against Gasito was unwarranted.

“I’m only 19,” Gasito said. “It took three officers to detain me and put me in the police car and I was not resisting, So, I think there was a lot of force.”

The protest will be taking place on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m. in front of the East Lansing Police Department.

Our ABC affiliate in Detroit tells us a public review of the body cam and police car will be released to the public in two weeks.

The East Lansing Police Department released a statement saying it takes the allegations seriously and will be investigating the incident. A special meeting of the East Lansing City Council will be called to publicly review the evidence and findings.

6 News will continue to follow this story and update it as we learn more and receive footage and documents from East Lansing Police.