Protesters call for action in Lansing Police punching probe

Last month we saw a protest right outside Lansing City Hall after that video of a Lansing police officer punching a 16 year old girl was released.

Today, members of Lansing Residents United came back out.

They say the city needs to take more action to address police brutality and the policies that officers use while dealing with certain groups like children.

Some of the same people were out here last month with Black Lives Matter.

Shortly after that arrest they made a list of demands for the mayor and the Lansing Police.

That included firing the two responding officers and changing the policy that addresses how much force police can use when dealing with minors.

They also want to see extra effort put into making sure that more of the police force actually live in lansing and live in the communities they serve.

Those two officers remain on leave.

They say it could have made a difference in how that girl was treated.

The mayor and police chief say they have tried to focus on building better and stronger relationships between the police and the community.

But to the members of Lansing Residents United, that’s just not enough.

“We’re not here to have “trying” or transparency or I’m listening. We’re here for action, we’re here for Lansing government officials and elected officials to actually listen to the community,” insisted Lansing Residents United member Jordan X. Evans. “Community wants their police officers to live in Lansing. Why isn’t that happening? Don’t give me “trying.””

After the demonstration..a few dozen people went up to the mayors office to hand deliver a letter listing their demands and concerns.