Dozens of peaceful protesters, some of whom were carrying weapons, made their way south on Detroit Street near Michigan Avenue and US-127 tonight.
A few of the demonstrators were in cars while most others were on foot carrying signs calling for an end to police brutality and chanting for Lansing Mayor Andy Schor to resign.
Protesters chant for Mayor Andy Schor to resign near Michigan Avenue
