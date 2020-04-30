Protesters frustrated with stay home, stay safe order

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds of people gathered at the state Capitol on Thursday hoping to persuade lawmakers not to extend Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency declaration.

Despite the rain, protesters rallied on the Capitol lawn to make their frustration with the governor’s stay home, stay safe order heard.

“We believe our freedoms are being violated,” said Organizer Michael Farage. He spoke with us about the issue of keeping people quarantined.

Farage said, “We’re seeing small business which is the heart and soul of this state basically sinking and sinking and we need to stick up for them.”

One protester said, “The individuals are hurting from unemployment and lack of health care and lack of mental health care and lack of paychecks or being able to put food on their table or paying their rent. Those are the people that I’m speaking up for.”

The crowd also heard from speakers who want to see an end to the governor’s emergency order declaration.

Organizer Ryan Kelley said, “We’ve elected a governor that has put us into an economic downward spiral.”

“So what should we do with covid-19,” said one protester. “Do the same exact thing you would do for the flu.”

They said the governor has overstepped her authority and it needs to stop, “Michigan should go back to work. It’s time for the United States of America to go back to work,” said Kelley.