Protesters gather at the Capitol for operation haircut

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This Michigan Conservative Coalition organized another protest at the Capitol building on Wednesday.

An organizer said the protest was planned to show support for an Owosso barber who reopened at the beginning of May.

Karl Manke opened up his barbershop in Owosso despite the governor’s orders requiring hair salons to remain closed until May 28.

One of the organizers of the protest said they are here to support the small businesses, including hairstylists, that have been impacted during the governor’s stay at home order.

They said they are showing the governor that they want their jobs and businesses back.

Angela Rigis is one of the hairstylists who showed up to give free haircuts. She said, “Our rights don’t come from the government they come from God, simple as that. This governor has overstepped her bounds. She’s drunk on power.”

Rigis and the other hairstylists were warned by Michigan State Police that they would be given a citation if they continued to cut hair. After several warnings, state police did hand out citations for disorderly conduct to the hairstylist.