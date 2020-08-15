Protesters gather outside of Capitol calling on school districts to move classes online

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Protesters are gathering outside of the Lansing State Capitol calling for classes to be moved online in an “Online Saves Lives” rally.

The protesters include a few dozen members from MI CORE: Michigan Caucus of Rank-and-file Educators.

The ralliers are showing up in response to the concerns surrounding back-to-school during the pandemic.

A new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics last week found nearly 100,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks of July,

Pressure to get kids back into the classroom has left superintendents in more than 13,000 different school districts across the country to figure out how to keep children safe amid a myriad of public health advisories, and handle learning differences.

Here in Michigan, some school districts have already chosen to move online for the fall, including: Lansing School District, Holt Public Schools, and Haslett Public Schools.

And like an Elementary School in Jackson and, it’s a mix of both online and in-person classes. Charlotte Public Schools are also discussing a mix. But this week, more than two dozen teachers gathered for a protest raising safety concerns about in-person class.

Across the country, new reports show that more than 167,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19.

And as more schools prepare to re-open, some have already had to shut back down due to outbreaks among students and staff.

“You’re going to have teachers that are very anxious,” Dr. Anthony Fauci / Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

Doctor Anthony Fauci said if local officials want a return to classrooms, they need to take action to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“You want to open your schools, get out of the red. Close the bars. Wear your masks,” Dr. Fauci said.

Where schools have already re-opened, there are several instances of new infections.

Hundreds of students and staff from at least nine districts in seven states are in quarantine due to positive cases.

“There’s no playbook on this,” Jennifer DeShazo, Director of Public Information, Martin County School District said.

That includes in Martin County, Florida, where 14 students are quarantined after a classmate showed possible symptoms.

“When you send students to school and open schools in the middle of a pandemic there’s always a chance that something could happen,” DeShazo said.

North of Atlanta, Georgia, more than 300 students and staff at Woodstock High School are quarantined.

“We knew it was going to happen, it was just a question of when,” a parent in Woodstock, Georgia said.

The school is switching to virtual learning for the next two weeks.

“It’s unfortunate for the kids,” Chrissy Caracalas a parent in Woodstock, Georgia said.

In nearby Paulding County, a high school that went viral for its crowded hallways is re-opening on Monday after its own outbreak. Only half of the students will come in each day.

Teachers in Dallas, Texas, protested against allowing students into the classroom when school starts next month.

“Once a student or a class is infected, they are going to take it back home,” Tonya Hernandez, teacher in Dallas said.

Teachers there want to delay in-person learning for at least eight weeks.