LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Protesters who are against the governor’s orders came together in Downtown Lansing on Thursday.

They said they’re ready for the economy to open and believe the governor has overstepped her authority.

The Michigan United for Liberty organized this rally and its members said they are defending their freedom and prosperity.

A majority of the protest was peaceful, but there were a few times that the protesters who were on the same side of this debate started arguing.