Proud Boys, counter-protesters clash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A far-right group and counter-protesters clashed in Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon.

The confrontation started just before 2 p.m. on E. Water and N. Edwards streets.

Members of the Proud Boys, an organization designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, were there for a planned rally. In response to publicity about the event, counter-protesters staged their own event in the area. When the Proud Boys arrived a confrontation ensued in the streets.

Most of the activity has moved back to the original spot where confrontation between the Proud Boys and counter-protesters began—Water and Edwards streets. I have personally seen one arrest; the man was loaded into a van closer to Rose and Michigan. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/IyZwqYokwr — John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) August 15, 2020

Some engaged in fist fighting before police arrived in the area and ordered the crowds gathered to disperse.

(Language warning) Far-right group Proud Boys and counter-protesters meet in downtown Kalamazoo. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/0ECnOXibke — John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) August 15, 2020

“Once we establish that civil unrest that’s when there’s that police line,” said Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Capt. Vernon Coakley.

Coakley said a few people were arrested, but didn’t know exactly how many.

Police in riot gear have given a five-minute warning to clear the area until they start arresting people near East Water and Edwards streets. The Proud Boys have largely cleared out, overwhelmed by counter-protesters. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/EVN8K0diHY — John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) August 15, 2020

MLive says one of its reporters, Samuel Robinson, was arrested. The company is working on releasing him from the county jail, which it expects to happen soon. An MLive editor told News 8 they believe Robinson was “wrongfully detained.”

“The working press must be assured the right to cover public events, that clearly are in the public interest without reprisals,” said John Hiner, vice president of content for the MLive Media Group in a statement. “These situations are difficult for all involved — they are working it, just like the police.”

Protesters are still at the scene, but it appears they have mostly cleared out. News 8 has a crew monitoring the situation.