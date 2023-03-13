LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gun safety in Michigan will be the main topic during a public forum scheduled Monday at the Michigan House office building in downtown Lansing.

The Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at Michigan State University is leading the event.

It will feature a number of speakers discussing possible policy solutions.

Organizers say there were more than 40,000 gun deaths recorded across the United States just last year alone.

This stat, along with recent mass shootings at Michigan State University and Oxford High School, are now prompting Michigan legislators to search for solutions.

The forum is free and open to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and organizers say it will be held in the Mackinac Room of the Michigan House office building at 124 N Capitol Avenue.