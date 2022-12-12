LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Customers of DTE Energy are being encouraged to join the first of many public hearings on Monday regarding the utility company’s proposed long-range energy plan.

Members of DTE Can Do Better, a coalition of community-based groups and environmental advocates, are pressing ratepayers to demand the utility do more to help avert the climate crisis.

The coalition wants the company to drop fossil fuels sooner, be more energy efficient, and invest in clean energy resources.

The virtual public hearing will include a discussion of DTE’s request for approval of its long-term integrated Resource Plan, providing electric service to its 2.3 million customers.

The utility also proposes phasing out the use of coal along with developing more than 15,000 megawatts of solar and wind energy generation.

DTE Electric filed a request for approval of its plan on Nov. 3.

Members of the coalition say it’s important for the community to share their voice on the matter, especially those customers who are affected.

The virtual hearing will start at 4 p.m. and you can participate by clicking here.

Clicking on the phone number below with a mobile device will dial into the conference automatically.

Phone Number: +1 248-509-0316

Conference ID: 550 810 363#